Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is tipping Bayern Munich to claim a 2-0 win over Chelsea FC to dump Frank Lampard’s men out of the Champions League on Saturday.

The west London side head into the game looking to respond after the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

The Blues are now preparing for the return leg of their round of 16 clash in the Champions League, after Chelsea FC lost the first leg at Stamford Bridge 3-0 to Bayern Munich back in February, before top-flight football was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chelsea FC are now heading into the return leg of their knockout clash as they bid to try and overturn a big first-leg deficit and book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Bayern head into the game fresh from having clinched the Bundesliga title this season, while Chelsea FC ended up in fourth place in the Premier League table in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is expecting Bayern to take control of the game on Saturday and secured their place in the last eight of Europe’s elite club competition with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “This will be comfortable for Bayern, who have Robert Lewandowski leading the line.

“The Poland striker was the top goalscorer in Europe and given Chelsea’s suspect defence, I do not give them much hope.

“It is a success story getting into the top four, I do not disagree with that, but you could see their vulnerabilities in the run-in and in the FA Cup final.

“Frank Lampard wants to play attacking, and on the front foot football, but you have to be assured at the back and they are not. Whether that is a back three or a back four, it does not work, while they also have problems in the wide areas.

“Meanwhile, a few Chelsea players know they might be leaving this summer – Olivier Giroud, Willian and Jorginho could all be departing, alongside a few others.

“For that reason, it does not put you in a good place going into these situations. They will go out and go out tamely and this season is over for Chelsea, with it being a comfortable contest for Bayern.”

Chelsea FC have already been active in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having secured the signings of both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of Lampard’s second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues missed the chance to lift their first major trophy under Lampard at Wembley on Saturday when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double helped Arsenal claim a 2-1 victory following Christian Pulisic’s opener.

