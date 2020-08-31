Timo Werner makes promise to Chelsea FC supporters after debut

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Timo Werner has promised Chelsea FC supporters “many goals” after the summer signing scored on his debut against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

The Germany international featured for the first time in the blue of Chelsea FC at the Amex Stadium in a pre-season friendly on Saturday after his big-money move from RB Leipzig in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old got on the score sheet against the Seagulls when Werner finished from close range after Callum Hudson-Odoi’s initial attempt at goal failed to hit the target.

Werner’s fourth-minute opener was cancelled out by Pascal Gross on the stroke of full-time to deny Frank Lampard’s new-look Chelsea FC side a winning start to their pre-season campaign.

The German striker took to social media following his strike to promise Chelsea FC supporters that his goal is the first of many.

Werner wrote on Twitter: “Good start, first of hopefully many goals!”

Werner has consistently been one of the Bundesliga’s leading goal-scorers over the past few seasons at RB Leipzig.

The Germany international has scored 95 times in 159 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

The Blues summer signing finished the 2019-20 Bundesliga season with 28 goals in 34 outings.

Werner is one of five new signings at Chelsea FC this summer after Lampard recruited Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, PSG defender Thiago Silva, Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell and Nice defender Malang Sarr.

Chelsea FC will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash against Brighton on Monday 14 September.

