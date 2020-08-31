Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have increased their bid for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, according to a report in England.

The Mail is reporting that the Blues have increased their bid for the Senegal international to £18m in an attempt to wrap up a deal for the Rennes shot stopper.

The same article states that Rennes rejected the west London side’s initial offer of £15m for Mendy as Chelsea FC look to sign a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to the same story, Lampard is being forced to look for cheaper goalkeeping options given the west London side’s massive outlay on new signings already this summer.

The Mail go on to report that Rennes are reluctant to sell Mendy given his performances in the Ligue 1 side’s impressive 2019-20 season.

The report reveals that Mendy’s current deal is set to run until 2023 so Rennes aren’t under pressure to sell the African shot stopper for a cut-price deal this summer.

According to the report, Kepa would be able to move on loan to Sevilla if Chelsea FC are able to get a deal for Mendy or another goalkeeper over the line this summer.

Mendy played a key role as Rennes finished in third place in the Ligue 1 table last season to secure Champions League football for the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, PSG defender Thiago Silva, Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell and Nantes defender Malang Sarr this summer.

The Blues will start their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton on Monday 14 September.

