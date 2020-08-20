Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Bayern Munich star David Alaba could move to Chelsea FC or Manchester United within the next two weeks, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Austria international is weighing up his future at the Bundesliga champions after his long career at the Allianz Arena.

The same article states that Alaba is thought to be considering a switch to the Premier League for a shift in his career direction after 10 years at Bayern Munich.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign the 28-year-old if Alaba decides to move to the Premier League.

The report adds that Alaba is eager to play at centre-half and the chance to fill a key position in the Chelsea FC or Manchester United team could prove appealing for the Austrian.

Sky Sports reckon the Premier League duo could convince Alaba to move to English football with a guarantee of regular first-team football in his preferred position.

Alaba could still sign a new deal with Bayern Munich but the Austrian full-back knocked back the Bundesliga side’s latest contract offer, according to the report.

Alaba scored one goal and made one assist in 28 games in the Bundesliga last season as the Austrian defender won the German league title for the ninth time.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in the 2020 summer transfer window to bolster Frank Lampard’s squad.

Manchester United haven’t added any new players to their squad despite being heavily linked with a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United finished in third spot in the Premier League table last term, while Chelsea FC ended up in fourth place to secure the last Champions League qualification spot.

