Chelsea FC and Manchester United are interested in a potential summer deal to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Ivory Coast international is attracting interest from the top-four rivals in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC and Manchester United have an interest but there’s no guarantee the duo will make a formal offer for Ivorian winger.

According to the same story, Crystal Palace are braced to lose Zaha in a cut-price £30m deal this summer after managing to keep hold of the number 11 over the past few transfer windows.

The Sun claim that Zaha is earning £130,000 a week at the south east London side – and that could be a deterrent for any potential suitors given that Zaha will turn 28 later this year.

The report adds that Crystal Palace have slashed £40m off their asking price for Zaha to make the former Manchester United forward available for just £30m.

Zaha has scored four goals and has made three assists in 38 games in the Premier League this season to help Crystal Palace secure their top-flight status for another 12 months.

The Ivorian star started his professional career at Palace before Sir Alex Ferguson made Zaha the final signing of his decorated 25-year reign at Manchester United.

Zaha struggled to have an impact under Ferguson’s successor David Moyes before the 27-year-old moved back to Crystal Palace, initially on loan in 2014, before he made his return to Selhurst Park a permanent switch.

The Palace winger has scored 57 times in 262 games in all competitions throughout his career at the Eagles.

Manchester United finished in third place and ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea FC on goal difference in the 2019-20 Premier League table.

