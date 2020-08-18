Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC could be poised to sign Alex Sandro in a cut-price deal this summer due to the fact that Juventus need to raise funds in the current transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Blues view the Brazilian defender as a cheaper alternative to Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are “on the hunt” for a new left-back this summer as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC are looking to sign Chilwell this summer but they may end up being put off by Leicester City’s current asking price of £80m, according to the same article.

The Blues are, therefore, believed to be considering a range of other options if they are unable to land Chilwell this summer, with the story claiming that the west London side are keeping tabs on the likes of Nicolas Tagliafico, Sergio Reguilon and Alex Telles.

Now, Chelsea FC are also being linked with a potential move to sign Alex Sandro this summer, after having been previously credited with an interest in the 29-year-old defender when Antonio Conte was in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The article suggests that Alex Sandro could be available for as little as £36.2m (€40m) as Juve look to raise transfer funds for their new manager Andrea Pirlo.

Alex Sandro scored one goal and made three assists in 29 Serie A games for Juventus last season as they lifted the Italian top-flight trophy.

