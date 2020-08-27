Ally McCoist predicts where Chelsea FC will finish next season

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ally McCoist believes that Chelsea FC have to be considered as Premier League title contenders after their “statement” signings in the summer transfer window.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season under Frank Lampard to book their spot in the Champions League for next term.

Chelsea FC have already moved quickly in the summer transfer market, with the Blues having wrapped up deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of the new campaign.

The west London side are also believed to be close to completing deals to land the likes of Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell this summer.

The Blues will now be hoping to push on next season and mount a challenge to win their first Premier League title since 2017 next term.

Now, former Scotland international McCoist has explained why he thinks that Chelsea FC must be considered as contenders for the Premier League title next season.

Speaking about Chelsea FC’s transfer activity and subsequent title credentials, McCoist said: “You’d have to consider them [as title contenders].

“I tell you what it is, mate, it’s a statement. It is a proper statement.”

McCoist continued: “The goalkeeping situation I think Frank will still probably have to address but Havertz is a player you and I have spoken about before – well impressed with him.

“He reminds me of a little bit of Ballack. I saw him at Ibrox when Leverkusen played Rangers and just think he looks a different league.

“One of these players that stands out in the middle of the park, gets forward. I think he’ll be a tremendous signing.

“Obviously the Chilwell one has been going on for a while, they’re looking to strengthen in that department.

“The statement, we’re always speaking about it that Frank had a very, very good season but now he’s clearly getting the opportunity to bring the players he wants at the club and it’ll be really fascinating to see how they do next year.

“I would fully expect them to be a lot closer to Liverpool and City at the top of the table.”

Chelsea FC will commence their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September. They will then take on Liverpool FC, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

The Blues missed out on a trophy last season when they were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the start of August.

