Ashley Cole urges Chelsea FC to make this summer signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ashley Cole has urged Chelsea FC to complete a deal to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The west London side have been heavily linked with a move to bring the Germany international to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks as Frank Lampard looks to further bolster his attacking options ahead of next season.

Chelsea FC have already tied up deals to bring Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to Stamford Bridge this summer as they moved quickly to add to their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Havertz, 21, continues to be touted as a possible target for the Blues following his impressive performances in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen in recent months.

Former Chelsea FC defender Cole believes that the Blues’ attacking line-up is shaping up nicely, and he feels that a switch to sign Havertz would make perfect sense for the west London side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cole said: “Frank has had a brilliant first season and added two players, and maybe Havertz as well.

“Our attacking threat is amazing and the fans will be happy.

“Hopefully they can add Havertz to make their attacking threat even more potent. It is a young squad, with young players who have top quality and have played in top leagues being added.

“It’s good to see them at Chelsea and hopefully they can quickly integrate into the team ahead of next season.”

Havertz scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen last season. In total, the 21-year-old netted 18 goals and made eight assists across all competitions for the west London side.

Chelsea FC have the lure of Champions League football next season to attract potential new signings, with the west London side having secured their spot in Europe’s elite club competition thanks to their fourth-placed finish in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

