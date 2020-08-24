Ashley Cole: What I really think about Chelsea FC’s summer signings

Ashley Cole delivers his verdict on Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea FC

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 24 August 2020, 04:45 UK
Timo Werner
Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Ashley Cole believes that Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech will be able to lead by example in the Chelsea FC team next season.

The Blues have moved quickly to bolster their attacking options this summer after concluding deals for the pair early on.

Chelsea FC wrapped up a deal to bring Ziyech to Stamford Bridge earlier in the year, before they moved quickly to bring in Werner from RB Leipzig at the start of the summer window.

Both of the attacking midfielders will be hoping to play a key role in helping Chelsea FC to challenge for major trophies next season in Frank Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

Former Chelsea FC left-back Cole feels that both Werner and Ziyech will bring some important qualities to the Blues squad, despite their young ages.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Cole said: “Although the new players that have come in are young, they’ve got experience of playing Champions League, they were stars of their team.

“They can give that leadership off the pitch and on it as well because we had a lot of leaders when I was a player here.

“They led by example not just by talking, but with their feet, which I feel is more important.

“People can talk. It is easy to talk. But when you are backing it up with quality performances, that’s what makes the difference.”

Werner arrives at Stamford Bridge with a strong reputation, with the Germany international having scored 28 goals and made eight assists in 34 Bundesliga games last season.

Ziyech, meanwhile, netted six goals and made 12 assists for Ajax in the Dutch top flight in a total of 21 appearances before the league season was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea FC booked their spot in the Champions League for next season after having sealed a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

The west London side will kick off the new Premier League season with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

