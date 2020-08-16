Cesar Azpilicueta: What I really think of new Chelsea FC signings

Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that he has been impressed by the “quality” shown by both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in Chelsea FC training since their moves to Stamford Bridge.

The pair are both settling into life as Chelsea FC players after having signed for the west London club this summer ahead of Frank Lampard’s second first season in charge.

The Blues wrapped up a deal to bring Ziyech to west London from Ajax earlier in the year, and then wasted no time in sealing the signing of Werner from RB Leipzig once the summer transfer window officially opened.

Werner and Ziyech have been training with their new Chelsea FC team-mates in recent days as they prepare for their first taste of Premier League football in the next few weeks.

Now, Blues star Azpilicueta has explained why he has been so impressed by the pair’s impacts since their arrivals at the west London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Azpilicueta said: “Both of them have shown their quality in training in these past couple of weeks.

“We have seen their potential offensively, the way they can create chances and the way they can score goals so they are big additions to the team.

“The quicker and easier they can adapt to the Premier League, the better it will be for everybody so it was good to have them with the group for a few weeks at the end of the season.

“They are already integrated and know everybody so it’s been a very good time for that and now we’re all looking forward to seeing them on the pitch.”

Werner arrives at Chelsea FC with a glowing reputation following his excellent form for RB Leipzig over the last few years.

The Germany international scored 28 goals and made eight assists in the Bundesliga last season, and also netted a further six times in the cup competitions.

