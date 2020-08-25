Guillem Balague rates Chelsea FC’s chances of signing 27-year-old

Guillem Balague rates Chelsea FC's chances of signing Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid

By Transfer Agent Tuesday 25 August 2020, 05:45 UK
Atletico Madrid are worried about the prospect of Jan Oblak wanting to sign for Chelsea FC this summer, according to Guillem Balague.

The Blues are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Frank Lampard prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The future of Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge has been called into question in recent weeks after the Spaniard failed to produce consistent performances in goal for the Blues last term and was subsequently dropped towards the end of the campaign.

Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Oblak, 27, has been touted as a possible target for the Blues if Lampard is indeed looking for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Oblak is believed to have a release clause of around €120m (£108m) in his contract with Atletico Madrid.

Spanish football expert Balague has now revealed that although Atletico Madrid are yet to receive an offer from Chelsea FC for Oblak, the La Liga side are braced for a potential bid from the west London side.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Balague said: “Atletico Madrid are scared that Oblak will listen to that proposition, to that offer, which could arrive if Chelsea feel that Oblak will be willing to leave.

“Because the buyout clause is so high, and you’re talking about the most expensive goalkeeper in history, and that’s something that Chelsea will have to obviously try to reduce for Kepa to go the other way.

“Right now, from Atletico Madrid they’re saying and [Diego] Simeone is saying that everything starts with Oblak, that he needs to stay.

“And my understanding is that right now at this stage there has been no offer from Chelsea at all. So we’ll have to keep an eye on it.”

Kepa, 25, started 33 of Chelsea FC’s 38 games in the Premier League last season but his form was put under the spotlight following a string of poor performances.

Chelsea FC have already been active in the summer transfer window after having concluded deals to sign Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of Frank Lampard’s second campaign in charge.

The Blues will commence their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

