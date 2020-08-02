Dimitar Berbatov names the player Chelsea FC should sign next

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Chelsea FC would be wise to pursue a deal to sign Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The west London side have already begun their summer spending as they look to try and strengthen their squad ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have wrapped up deals for both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner this summer as they moved to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Attentions will now turn towards the summer transfer window and the further additions that Lampard may be looking to make to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC have been strongly linked with a potential move to sign a new goalkeeper this summer following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s patchy form for the west London side.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Berbatov feels that the Blues should look into a deal for Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Oblak this summer, and he also believes that they should look to try and sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro before the FA Cup final, Berbatov said: “They for sure need a goalkeeper and Jan Oblak would be a great option.

“Timo Werner was a good deal, and Willian looks like he might stay if they win the FA Cup.

“There are still rumours about Kai Havertz who would be an amazing player for them.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action next weekend when they take on Bayern Munich in the return leg of their last-16 clash, after having lost the first leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge before the season was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The west London side finished in fourth place in the Premier League table in Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

