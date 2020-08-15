Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC remain as the favourites to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer despite facing competition from Manchester United, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Blues are still keen on a move to bring the 23-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard looks to add some more young English talent to his squad.

However, the same article claims that the west London side have been shocked by Leicester City’s mammoth £80m valuation of Chilwell this summer as they look to conclude a deal for the English midfielder.

According to the same story, Manchester United continue to monitor Chilwell and could provide Chelsea FC with some fierce competition for his signature.

Despite this, Chelsea FC remain as the “favourites” to sign Chilwell this summer as Lampard looks to bring him in as a replacement for Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, according to the story.

The story claims that the Blues may now have to accept that they will have to pay more than they had initially thought to get a deal for Chilwell over the line this summer.

Chilwell scored three goals and made three assists in 27 Premier League appearances for Leicester City last season.

According to the story, Chilwell – who is under contract until 2024 – has told friends that he could be on the move this summer.

