Chelsea FC are close to reaching an agreement to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City in a £50m deal, according to reports.

The Athletic is reporting that the west London side are now close to reaching a deal with the Foxes to land the 23-year-old this summer as Frank Lampard continues to add to his squad ahead of next season.

According to the same story, Lampard made Chilwell his number one transfer target to bolster his options at left-back ahead of his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The article claims that Chelsea FC chiefs have been having to weigh up whether they want to cough up that much money to bring in a left-back this summer, but there have been no serious considerations over other options for the position.

Chilwell missed the final few games of last season due to an injury, and the story claims that the left-back has already undergone some medical checks to establish the condition of the player ahead of the new campaign, and that he is expected to be fit again in about three weeks.

Chilwell was in good form for Leicester City last season and he scored three goals and made three assists in 27 Premier League games for the Foxes.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

The Blues will then take on Liverpool FC, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Manchester United in their following top-flight fixtures.

The west London side have already brought in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to bolster their attacking options at Stamford Bridge ahead of Lampard’s second season in charge at the club.

