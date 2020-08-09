Frank Lampard gives fresh Christian Pulisic update for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard reveals that Chelsea FC playmaker Christian Pulisic is facing six weeks on the sidelines

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 9 August 2020, 05:15 UK
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Frank Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic may miss the start of next season and insists that Chelsea FC will not rush the American back to action too soon.

The USA international was forced off with a hamstring injury during Chelsea FC’s 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley last weekend after having scored the Blues’ opening goal in north London.

The 21-year-old winger is now facing a six-week spell on the sidelines as he looks to gain his fitness back as quickly as possible ahead of the return of the Premier League next month.

Lampard, however, has insisted that the Blues will not rush Pulisic back to action too quickly and says that the playmaker should be encouraged by his first full season in English football.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lampard said: “It’s going to be touch and go for the start of the season.

“Six weeks probably gets into the start of the season, but we have to treat the injury right.

“In the big scheme of things, when Christian reflects on his first season, he should be very happy with his improvement levels. He’s had the most goals and assists in his career, and that’s in his first season in the Premier League.

“We’ll get him fit and get him ready. If he misses the first one or two games, we’ll have a firing Christian and hopefully as hungry as he looked after the restart.”

Pulisic scored nine goals and made four assists in 25 Premier League games for Chelsea FC this season in his first campaign in England following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

His fine form after the return of the Premier League back in June helped Lampard’s men to secure a spot in the Champions League for next season thanks to their fourth-placed finish in the English top flight.

