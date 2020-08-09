Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are looking at ways to raise money to fund a £65m move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the west London side are keen on a move to sign Rice from the Hammers this summer as they bid to try and strengthen their squad further ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge at the club.

The Blues have already been busy in the summer transfer market after having signed both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of next season as Lampard looks to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are considering cashing in on Jorginho this summer as a way of raising money to fund a move to sign Rice from West Ham United.

The same story says that Jorginho is set to be offered to European clubs as the Blues look to find a buyer for the midfielder this summer.

According to the article, Juventus could be one of the clubs interested in a move to sign Jorginho this summer.

Rice has been a regular fixture in the West Ham United team this season, with the 21-year-old having made three assists and scored one goal in 38 Premier League games this term.

The English midfielder’s future has been a talking point over the last few months and Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in bringing him across London to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have the lure of Champions League football next season to attract potential signings after Lampard led them to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League table this term.

