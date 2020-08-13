Sky Sports reporter delivers Declan Rice update for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have not made a £50m bid to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, according to reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Reports in the British media on Tuesday evening suggested that the Blues had tabled an official offer to try and sign Rice, 21, from their London rivals this summer.

Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing Rice this summer as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his squad at Stamford Bridge ahead of his second season in charge.

However, Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol took to social media on Tuesday evening to reveal that West Ham United have not received a £50m bid from Chelsea FC for Rice and that the Hammers have no intention of letting the midfielder leave.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Solhekol said: “West Ham have dismissed reports they have received £50m bid from Chelsea for Declan Rice.

“He’s not for sale, any £50m bid would be laughed off & West Ham hope he stays for many years.

“He has long-term contract until 2024 and West Ham have option of extending it by another year.”

Rice has earned plenty of praise for his performances for West Ham United in recent months, with the defensive midfielder having scored one goal and made three assists in 38 Premier League games last season.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, have already signalled their intention to make significant additions to their squad this summer by wrapping up deals to bring both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to Stamford Bridge early.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip