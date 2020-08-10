Rio Ferdinand names the two signings Chelsea FC must make

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has urged Frank Lampard to focus on signing a new goalkeeper and a central defender for Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have already been busy in the summer window, with the west London side having completed deals to bring in both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the round of 16 on Saturday night when they suffered a 4-1 defeat by the German side in the second leg of the tie.

The west London side will now start to think about the new Premier League season as they look to dust themselves down following their Champions League exit and their defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final earlier in the month.

Attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards the summer window and the players that Chelsea FC could look to bring in to further bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that Chelsea FC need to think about prioritising his defence and backline in the coming few weeks ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said: “I think Frank’s done his work early, that’s good business [signing Werner and Ziyech].

“The players he’s brought in are players that can play and know the level at Champions League football. I think they’re an upgrade on some of the players he’s got.

“Definitely adds competition, but I think now he has to look at the other end of the pitch because that’s an area that when you want to win things, big trophies, which Frank will be wanting to do.

“That’s the demands of that club, the foundations in the centre-half area, goalkeeper have to be strong.”

Chelsea FC will play in the Champions League next season after they finished in fourth place in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

