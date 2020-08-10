Owen Hargreaves: Why I’m not sure Kai Havertz is right for Chelsea FC

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves has claimed that Chelsea FC need to sign more “leaders” rather than spend big on Kai Havertz this summer.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move to bring Havertz to Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard looks to further bolster his options ahead of next season.

Havertz has been in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen, with the 21-year-old having scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 Bundesliga games this season.

Chelsea FC have already been active in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having brought in both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of Lampard’s second season in charge at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will conclude a deal to sign Havertz this summer or not, but former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves has admitted that the is not sure that the Blues need to bring in the Germany international this summer.

Speaking to BT Sport on Saturday night, Hargreaves said of Havertz: “He’s a really good player. He’s a great young player, but they have a lot of those great young players.

“I think they need some leaders in there. Havertz for £90m, you want ready-made, walks in and makes you a better team and I think the worry is they spend right now £200m on Werner, Ziyech and Havertz and they can still finish fourth or fifth.

“They want to win a title and I think Havertz is a special player but it feels like they need to sort out the keeper and the centre-backs first.

“Mason Mount could play in there, where does Mason then play? He’s had a good season.”

Chelsea FC were dumped out of the Champions League on Saturday night when they suffered a 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the second leg of their round of 16 clash.

The west London side have booked their spot in the Champions League for next season after having sealed a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

