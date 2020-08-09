Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC are signing Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard responds to suggestions that Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Kai Havertz this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 10 August 2020, 00:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has refused to be drawn on speculation suggesting that Chelsea FC are closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz this summer.

The west London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of further signings this summer as Lampard prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have already been active in the summer window, with Chelsea FC having signed both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of next season.

Havertz has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Lampard considers further bolstering his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC were dumped out of the Champions League on Saturday night after suffering a 4-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the second leg of their round of 16 clash in Germany.

Lampard was quizzed directly about the speculation linking the Blues with a move to sign Havertz after Saturday’s defeat, and the Chelsea boss refused to go into too much detail about further summer signings.

Asked specifically about rumours linking Chelsea with Bayer Leverkusen’s Havertz, Lampard replied: “I wouldn’t expect anything but it’s our job to go away and see what happens and see where we can improve.

“In a footballing sense, I feel like I know where we can improve but now it’s time to look at that.”

Havertz scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: This would be a great signing for Liverpool FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Sky Sports reporter: Top 20-year-old wants to sign for Man United
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: This would be an ‘unbelievable’ signing for Arsenal
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard gives fresh Christian Pulisic update for Chelsea FC fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov: This would be an amazing signing for Man United
David De Gea
Man United scouting 23-year-old Napoli star – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Martin Keown
Martin Keown reacts to reports of Arsenal closing in on Brazilian attacker
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves: Why I’m not sure Kai Havertz is right for Chelsea FC
Novak Djokovic is defending champion at the Mutua Madrid Open (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Madrid Open cancelled in latest blow to 2020 tennis schedule
ScoopDragon Football News Network