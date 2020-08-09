Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC are signing Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has refused to be drawn on speculation suggesting that Chelsea FC are closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz this summer.

The west London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of further signings this summer as Lampard prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have already been active in the summer window, with Chelsea FC having signed both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of next season.

Havertz has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Lampard considers further bolstering his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea FC were dumped out of the Champions League on Saturday night after suffering a 4-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the second leg of their round of 16 clash in Germany.

Lampard was quizzed directly about the speculation linking the Blues with a move to sign Havertz after Saturday’s defeat, and the Chelsea boss refused to go into too much detail about further summer signings.

Asked specifically about rumours linking Chelsea with Bayer Leverkusen’s Havertz, Lampard replied: “I wouldn’t expect anything but it’s our job to go away and see what happens and see where we can improve.

“In a footballing sense, I feel like I know where we can improve but now it’s time to look at that.”

Havertz scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen last season.

