Sky Sports reporter gives update on Chelsea FC’s bid to sign Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are on the cusp of signing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Blues are thought to be closing in on a deal to sign the promising Germany international in the summer transfer window following months of speculation.

Chelsea FC have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the 21-year-old following Havertz’s influential performances in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons.

The FA Cup runners-up are thought to be willing to pay around £90m for the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker in order to make Havertz their third signing of the 202 summer transfer window.

Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol took to Twitter to shed light on Chelsea FC’s progress in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen and Havertz to complete a deal for the German.

Solhekol wrote on Twitter: “No final agreement just yet between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz. Talks continuing. Progress made. Should only be matter of time now.”

Havertz scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 games in the Bundesliga last season to earn interest from Chelsea FC and some other top European clubs.

The German playmaker has been a regular in the Leverkusen team over the past four seasons, netting 46 goals in 150 games in all competitions since making his debut in the 2016-17 season.

Chelsea FC have already signed Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in the summer transfer window as Frank Lampard looks to overhaul his squad.

The Blues will return to Premier League action with their clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium in their opening fixture of 2020-21 season.

