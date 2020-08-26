Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are close to securing the signings of Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Blues are close to agreeing deals to bring the trio to Stamford Bridge from their respective clubs as they look to kick-start their summer spending.

The story says that although Bayer Leverkusen star Havertz, 21, has attracted interest from a host of European clubs this summer, the German attacker is now set on a move to Stamford Bridge to play for Frank Lampard.

Havertz has long been linked with a move to Chelsea FC this summer and he would add some extra competition in the attacking positions at Stamford Bridge, with the German having netted 12 goals and made six assists in 30 Bundesliga games last season.

The article also claims that Chelsea FC are expected to get a deal across the line for Leicester City star Chilwell, 23, with talks between the two Premier League clubs having continued in recent days.

Silva, 35, is available on a free transfer this summer after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain and he would provide Chelsea FC with some much-needed experience in defence.

The same story also suggests that the Blues are close to a fourth signing and the possible capture of Malang Sarr, who is available on a free transfer following his exit from Nice. Sarr would be sent out on loan for next season if he does complete a move to Stamford Bridge, according to the same report.

Chelsea FC will begin their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton on 14 September.

