Shaka Hislop makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season

Shaka Hislop does not believe that Chelsea FC will be able to challenge for the Premier League title next season because it may take time for their new signings to adapt.

The Blues have been busy in the summer transfer window and they have already concluded deals to bring Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Frank Lampard led Chelsea FC to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last term in his first season in charge at the club, but the Blues will be looking to push on and challenge for the title following the major overhaul of their squad this summer.

Chelsea FC have not won the Premier League title since their most recent triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

And despite all of the big-name arrivals at Stamford Bridge this summer, former goalkeeper Hislop feels that the Blues are unlikely to be able to challenge for the title this season because it will likely take some time for the new arrivals to adapt to life at the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Hislop said: “They are [building to win the title], if not this season [then next].

“My only question mark with the additions is how do all the parts fit together in terms of team chemistry?

“We’ve seen a number of teams in the past spend heavily in the summer and it just doesn’t gel straight away.

“I think without question, given the signings, given the age of the signings in particular, Chilwell still only 23, I think they are building a squad that will contend, if not this season, certainly in the long term.

“I think it’s good business from Frank Lampard on a number of different levels.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

The Blues missed out on a trophy last season after they were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the start of August.

