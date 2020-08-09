Callum Hudson-Odoi: What I think about Chelsea FC’s first two summer signings

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Photo: Nike)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted that he is looking forward to lining up with both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea FC next season.

The pair have both been training at Cobham in recent days following their moves to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

Chelsea FC began their summer spending early, with the Blues having wrapped up a deal to sign Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

The west London side then completed a big-money move to bring Werner to Stamford Bridge last month following his impressive campaign for RB Leipzig.

Hudson-Odoi feels that the Blues have signalled their intentions to challenge for major honours in the seasons with the signing of the duo.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Hudson-Odoi said: “We’re obviously trying to build a good team for the future, not just for now.

“Players that are coming in [Ziyech and Werner] are top players and they’ve done really well at their previous clubs so hopefully they can do that here as well.

“It doesn’t really matter if you’ve been bought or you’re at the club already or whatever it is. You’ve always got to fight for your position and show the manager, your team-mates, the fans why you should be playing every game, keep improving every day.

“[The Euros being delayed] has helped me in a way because obviously the couple of injuries that I’ve had this year, have halted me in games and stalled a bit of my, not just game time, but playing because I’ve had injuries, come back from them, started again, restart, then [been] stop and start.

“So this Euros being pushed back is a big help for myself in terms of like, ‘OK, you’ve got another whole season to prove to yourself that you are ready for the Euros, you can go there and everything will be fine – no injuries, be injury free.'”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League this season to book their spot in the Champions League for next term.

