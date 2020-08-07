‘He deserves respect’: Man City star reacts to Timo Werner joining Chelsea FC

Man City star Ilkay Gundogan reacts to Timo Werner joining Chelsea FC

Ilkay Gundogan has his say on Chelsea FC's deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer

The Sport Review staff
Friday 7 August 2020
Timo Werner
Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that Timo Werner is a top talent after the German completed a transfer to Chelsea FC this summer.

The Blues have been busy in the summer transfer market this year and moved to complete a deal to bring Werner to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig last month as Frank Lampard bolstered his squad ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the most promising young attacking players in European football and he scored an impressive 28 goals and made eight assists in 34 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig last season.

Werner has already linked up with his new Chelsea FC team-mates at the club’s Cobham training base and he will be hoping to play a regular role in Lampard’s second campaign in charge next term.

Now, Werner’s Germany team-mate and Manchester City star Gundogan has admitted that the new Chelsea FC signing is top quality.

Speaking in an interview with Sport Bild, as quoted by Metro, Gundogan said: “Believe me when I say that everyone at City knows about Timo Werner.

“Many of my team-mates asked what kind of guy he is.

“He deserves respect.”

Chelsea FC booked their spot in the Champions League for next season thanks to their fourth-placed finish in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

However, the Blues missed out on a trophy when they lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley last weekend.

The west London side are in Champions League action on Saturday night when they take on Bayern Munich in the return leg of their round of 16 clash, having lost the opening leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge back in February.

