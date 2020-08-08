Chelsea FC urged to sign quality 27-year-old this summer

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Sinclair has urged Chelsea FC to make a move to sign Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid this summer as they prepare for their second season under Frank Lampard.

The Blues have already been busy in the summer transfer window after having completed deals to sign both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of next season.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a move to sign a new goalkeeper this summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga’s patchy form for the Blues caused him to be dropped by Lampard.

Atletico Madrid star Oblak, 27, has been touted as a possible target for the west London side this summer as Lampard looks to strengthen his options between the posts ahead of next season.

Now, Sinclair has urged to Chelsea FC to pursue a deal to sign Oblak this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Sinclair said: “It’s not a secret that Frank lost this trust in Kepa.

“In previous games he’s made some vital mistakes.

“However, you have to remember that he’s a really young goalkeeper, the £71m price tag shadows the fact that he’s a young goalkeeper, fairly inexperienced in playing senior football and the standards are set very high for him.

“At the same time, if you get the opportunity to bring in Jan Oblak then I think if you want to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City, Chelsea need a goalkeeper of the same standard and certainly Jan Oblak would produce that.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Saturday night.

The Blues head into the second leg of the round of 16 tie after having lost the first leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge back in February before the campaign was put on hold due to coronavirus.

Chelsea FC will play in the Champions League next season after Lampard led the west London side to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip