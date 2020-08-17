John Barnes predicts where Chelsea FC will finish next season

John Barnes (Photo: Bonus Code Bets)

John Barnes believes that Chelsea FC will be top-four contenders again next season but says that the Blues are unlikely to challenge for the Premier League title.

The west London side successfully booked their place in the Champions League for next season after having secured a fourth-placed finish in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC missed out on the chance to win a trophy under Lampard this term as they were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley at the start of the month.

The Blues have already begun their summer spending in the transfer window, with Chelsea FC having bolstered their attacking line-up with the additions of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

The west London side are also expected to make a number of other new signings this summer as Lampard prepares his team for his second campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, former Liverpool FC hero Barnes feels that the west London side are unlikely to be able to mount a Premier League title challenge next season and feels that the Blues are more well-placed to challenge for the Champions League qualification spots once again.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “I definitely feel like Chelsea can challenge for the top four again next season, but I don’t necessarily think they can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool just yet.

“However, they will become more competitive and get closer to the top two teams in the Premier League with the signings they have made.

“Signing Ziyech, Werner and potentially more is clearly a strong indication that Chelsea are there to compete next season.

“I am sure they will be in the top four again, but I don’t think they will be ready to make a move for first or second place in the league just yet.”

Chelsea FC took the lead in the FA Cup final against Arsenal thanks to Christian Pulisic’s early goal, but the Blues were pegged back by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double as the Gunners went on to win the trophy for a record 14th time.

The Blues have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte back in 2017.

