Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The west London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring the 21-year-old Germany international to Stamford Bridge this summer as they look to strengthen their options ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

Havertz is widely considered to be one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents, with the 21-year-old having scored 18 goals and made eight assists across all competitions for Leverkusen last term.

Lampard has already bolstered his attacking options at Stamford Bridge with the signings of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

And it now appears that the Blues are also closing in on a deal to sign Havertz this summer, according to football communications consultant McGarry.

Speaking on the The Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: “The transfer of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen is nearing completion.

“We reported a month ago that personal terms in a five-year deal had been agreed with Havertz. All that remained to sort out was the fee. Bayer Leverkusen were holding out for £100m.

“It seems both clubs are getting close to an agreement not just in terms of the fee but also the payment structure.

“Leverkusen want an £80m down payment and with £10m in adds-ons for performances and another £10m based on extra add-ons.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season but missed out on a trophy when they were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the start of August.

The Blues – who were knocked out of the Champions League by eventual champions Bayern Munich – will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

After that, Lampard’s side will take on Liverpool FC, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and Southampton as they look to try and make a positive start to the new campaign and build a top-flight title challenge.

