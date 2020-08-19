Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have been told to stump up a £90m transfer fee or forget about signing Kai Havertz this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that Bayer Leverkusen have told Chelsea FC that they will not budge from their valuation of Havertz this summer.

The same story says that Frank Lampard remains “keen” on signing the 21-year-old this summer and that the Blues have a great opportunity of signing the German after Real Madrid and Bayern Munich cooled their interest in him.

It is claimed in the same story that Havertz has told Bayer Leverkusen that he is ready for a “new challenge” as the speculation about his future continues.

However, Bayer Leverkusen are not prepared to lower their £90m asking price for the Germany international despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the transfer market, according to the article.

The same article claims that Chelsea FC boss Lampard is also keen on signing both Declan Rice and Ben Chilwell this summer.

Havertz was a top performer in the German Bundesliga last season as he scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 league games for Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table under Lampard last term.

