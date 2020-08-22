Sky Sports reporter provides detailed Kai Havertz update for Chelsea FC fans

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Kai Havertz’ proposed transfer to Chelsea FC this summer is being held up by disagreements over price and payment structure with Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move to bring the talented forward to Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard looks to add to his Chelsea FC squad ahead of next season.

Havertz has earned a reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in European football, and the 21-year-old scored 12 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Chelsea FC have already bolstered their attacking options this summer with the additions of both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, but it is believed that the west London club are still interested in a deal to land Havertz.

Despite plenty of speculation linking Havertz with a move to Chelsea FC, there has not been any official announcement from the Blues as the new season draws nearer.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has delivered a detailed update on the Blues’ bid to try and bring the young German attacker to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Solhekol said: “As is so often the case, negotiations are being held up by disagreements over price and payment structure.

“When it comes to the player, personal terms will not be a problem for Chelsea – they rarely are for big clubs when it comes to big deals.

“Chelsea are offering a deal worth a total of £70m, whereas Leverkusen value Havertz at £90m. Chelsea’s negotiations are being handled as always by Marina Granovskaia, who effectively runs the club on behalf of the owner Roman Abramovich.

“Granovskaia is known as the ‘Iron Lady’ in the German media and she has a reputation there as a very tough negotiator who always protects the interests of her club.

“Petr Cech also now plays a big role in transfers having returned to Chelsea as the technical and performance adviser last summer.

“After the problems behind the scenes with previous managers such as Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri, Cech now acts as a bridge between the people who run the club and the people who run the team.

“Frank Lampard is close to Cech and he made it clear during last season that he needed to make big changes to his squad. Chelsea have already backed him by signing Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, and more players are on the way.

“The departures of Willian and Pedro will mean Chelsea will have a new-look forward line next season. On paper Havertz, Werner and Ziyech looks like a world-class front three which could re-establish Chelsea as genuine title contenders, while they also have Christian Pulisic.

“Clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona also wanted to sign Havertz but at the moment Chelsea are the only club who are in talks with Leverkusen.

“The impact the pandemic has had on club finances means Chelsea – thanks to Abramovich’s backing – can outbid their rivals for the best players in the world this summer.”

He continued: “Chelsea and Leverkusen remain about £20m apart on their valuation of Havertz and talks are continuing to try to bridge the gap.

“That is the only thing that is holding up the deal. You could argue that even if Chelsea do pay the full £90m asking price, they will getting a good deal.

“Havertz is only 21 and if he keeps developing the way he has been he could be worth a lot more in the future.”

Chelsea FC can offer new signings Champions League football next season after the Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League table in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

