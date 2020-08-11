Reporter: Kai Havertz has agreed five-year deal with Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Kai Havertz has agreed a five-year deal with Chelsea FC to sign for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen, according to reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi.

The Blues have been strongly linked with the Germany international in recent weeks as Frank Lampard looks to further add to his Chelsea FC squad ahead of next season.

Chelsea FC have already been busy in the summer transfer market after having wrapped up deals for both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of next season.

Now it is being claimed that the west London side are closing in on a deal to sign the 21-year-old Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen to further bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

According to RMC Sport reporter Bouhafsi, Havertz has his heart set on a move to Chelsea FC this summer – and the attacking midfielder has already agreed a five-year contract with the Blues.

However, Bouhafsi has also claimed that discussions between Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea FC about a transfer fee for the German attacker are ongoing.

Posting on Twitter, Bouhafsi said: “#Havertz absolutely wants to join #Chelsea! The player agrees on a 5 year contract. Discussions continue between Bayer #Leverkusen and Chelsea. Chelsea are optimistic. Chelsea hope to finalise in the coming days by staggering the payment.”

Havertz scored 12 goals and made six assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Chelsea FC have the lure of Champions League football to attract potential new signings after they finished in fourth place in the Premier League table this term.

Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
