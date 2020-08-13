ESPN reporter delivers Kai Havertz update for Chelsea FC fans

Chelsea FC are in no rush to conclude a deal to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to reporter Gabriele Marcotti.

The 21-year-old attacker has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea FC this summer as Frank Lampard considers further bolstering his attacking options ahead of next season.

Chelsea FC have already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to bolster their attacking options this summer, and Havertz is being touted as a possible new signing for the Blues.

Havertz has a promising reputation as one of Germany’s top young prospects, with the 21-year-old having scored 12 goals and made six assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Despite the speculation linking Havertz with a move for Stamford Bridge, Marcotti has indicated his belief that Chelsea FC are not in a rush to sign the young attacker as they prioritise adding to other parts of their squad.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Marcotti said of Chelsea FC’s hopes of signing Havertz: “I don’t think Chelsea are in any particular rush.

“I don’t think Chelsea feel they need Kai Havertz considering the players they’ve already added, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are already there, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the list goes on and on.

“But equally Chelsea are saying if there’s a chance they can get him at a price they like and at terms they like, yeah they’ll go for it.

“I don’t think Chelsea are going to budge from their position or inch forwards.

“I don’t think Lampard will pressure the club to say he needs Havertz now, not while they have more important positions to fill and other positions elsewhere.”

Chelsea FC booked their place in the Champions League for next season after Lampard led the Blues to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

The west London side ended up missing out on a trophy, however, as they lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup final and were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich this month.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip