Sky Sports reporter: Chelsea FC will make this signing this summer

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC will sign a new goalkeeper this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The west London side are believed to be on the lookout for a new shot-stopper this summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga’s patchy performances for the Blues led to him being dropped by Frank Lampard in recent games.

Kepa’s poor form for the Blues led to him being replaced by Willy Caballero in goal in recent games and has generated speculation that Chelsea FC could be in the market to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

It remains to be seen who the west London club may look to try and bring in, just two years after having spent a world-record transfer fee on bringing Kepa to Stamford Bridge from Athletic Bilbao.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol has indicated that the Blues are almost certain to land a new goalkeeper this summer as Lampard prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Solhekol said: “Chelsea will sign a goalkeeper this summer and sell Kepa or find a club who will take him on loan.

“It’s not going to be easy because Chelsea made him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when they signed him for £71m from Athletic Bilbao two years ago.

“[Petr] Cech, who is now the technical and performance adviser, is playing a big part in the search for a new No 1 and the options include Jan Oblak, Andre Onana, Nick Pope and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

“Chelsea need a real presence in goal, someone who is not afraid to confront his defenders when they let him down, someone who will command his area and play out from the back.”

Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Saturday night, having lost the first leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge back in February.

The west London side head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Blues will play in the Champions League next season after they finished fourth in the Premier League table in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

