Frank Lampard warned about Chelsea FC targets for new season

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jamie O’Hara has warned Frank Lampard that he could face the sack if Chelsea FC do not make progress next season following their summer transfer activity.

The Blues have been very busy in the summer transfer window so far as Lampard prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have already concluded deals for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ismaila Sarr and Ben Chilwell this summer – and the west London club continue to be linked with a host of other potential new additions ahead of the new campaign.

Lampard led Chelsea FC to a respectable fourth-placed finish in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge as the Blues booked their spot in the Champions League for next season.

The west London side have not won the title since 2017 and they will be aiming to try and mount a challenge for the top-flight crown in the coming campaign, especially following their summer spending.

Now, former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara has delivered his verdict on the pressure that Lampard is going to be under for his side to perform next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, O’Hara said: “The pressure is on [following the signings].

“Listen, if they’re outside the top six then he’ll go. It’s Chelsea Football Club, they have to be there or thereabouts.

“If it’s not working out, if they don’t see progression in terms of where they’re going as a football club, he’ll get the sack because that’s football and that’s just part and parcel of the business and that’s why you’re at the top of that level.

“But if they’re there or thereabouts, then of course he’ll be given time to build his side and get it right because he’s bringing in four or five new starting players.

“It is a big football club who win things and want to win things and they have to be at the top of the pile in terms of where they see themselves.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in 14 September, before they take on Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on 19 September.

The west London side missed out on a trophy last season after they were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley at the start of August.

