Frank Lampard: These summer signings at Chelsea FC are ‘so important’

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has talked up the importance of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner’s arrival at Chelsea FC ahead of next season.

The Blues moved quickly in the summer transfer window to bolster their attacking options as Lampard prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC concluded a deal to sign Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year, and they then moved swiftly to complete the transfer of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer months.

Werner, 24, arrives at Stamford Bridge with a big reputation, with the Germany international having scored 28 goals and made eight assists in the Bundesliga last season.

Ziyech, 27, netted six goals and made 12 assists in the Dutch league last season before the campaign was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lampard has now talked up the importance of Chelsea FC being able to make such signings this summer after they were barred from making any new additions last year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Lampard said: “With Timo and Hakim coming to the club, after being under a transfer ban, those two signings are so important.

“I remember as a player when the club would bring in players of a really high level. You would feel the excitement in training, you would see the level rise.

“The players already here would improve with the injection of quality. The lockdown gave us pause for thought in how we wanted to move forward.

“When you’re talking about being successful in the longer term you need some experienced voices.

“My thoughts on next season are, can we improve? Younger players have more experience. The expectations on them will be more, and they have to react to that.

“The players we’ve brought in must up the levels of the group. We must not settle for where we are. I always want more. Let’s work daily to improve.

“We must work to close the gap above us. We must find consistency. And we must believe. I will keep working for that and hopefully the fans can see that.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season as they secured their place in the Champions League for next term.

However, the west London side missed out on winning a trophy in Lampard’s first campaign at the club after they were beaten by Arsenal in the FA Cup final earlier this month and then were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

