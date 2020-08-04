Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has insisted that Willian’s Chelsea FC future remains in his own hands.

Willian’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a constant talking point over the last few weeks as his current contract is set to expire this summer.

The Brazilian attacker is believed to want a three-year deal, but Chelsea FC are understood to have only offered the 31-year-old a new two-year contract for him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Willian has been in good form for Chelsea FC this season and he has scored 11 goals and made eight assists for Lampard’s side in all competitions.

The Brazilian did not feature due to injury as Chelsea FC slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday as they missed their chance to win their first major trophy under Lampard.

Lampard was quizzed about Willian’s situation after Saturday’s game, and the Chelsea FC boss appeared to indicate that the ball is now in the player’s court.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Lampard said: “It is his decision, I haven’t got that answer.

“I know the situation at the club’s end. I have a great relationship with Willian, but I don’t actually know what the decision is.

“If that happens over the next whatever days, as he said, then that would be good for me in either way. Of course, I am very happy with Willian. He has been brilliant for me this season with his input and work ethic, within the squad.

“But it is his choice and I respect his choice. He has been a great servant for Chelsea if he decides to move on, and if he does decide to move on then Chelsea will move on and we have to look forwards ourselves.”

Lampard is currently preparing his Chelsea FC side for their return to Champions League action on Saturday night as they take on Bayern Munich in the return leg of their round of 32 clash.

The Blues were beaten 3-0 by the German side in the first leg at Stamford Bridge earlier in the year.

