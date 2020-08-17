Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are closing in on a £40m deal to sign Lewis Dunk from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the west London side are keen on a deal to bring the 28-year-old defender to Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard aims to bolster his back-line ahead of the new campaign.

According to the same article, Chelsea FC could be set to face competition from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Dunk’s signature this summer.

The same story, however, claims that Dunk is a lifelong Chelsea FC fan and he “believes” that he is on his way to Stamford Bridge to play for Lampard next season.

It’s claimed in the same article that the Blues are interested in a move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United, but Chelsea FC have been put off by the Hammers’ £80m asking price.

Dunk is now emerging as Chelsea FC’s leading candidate to bolster their back-line ahead of Lampard’s second season in charge at Stamford Bridge, according to the story.

According to the article, Dunk is a lifelong Chelsea FC fan and his idol was former Blues and England star John Terry.

The defender was a regular fixture in the Brighton and Hove Albion team last season as he helped them to finish in 15th place in the table and avoid relegation to the Championship.

Dunk scored three goals and made three assists in 36 Premier League games for the Seagulls last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC have already completed two new signings this summer after having wrapped up deals to bring both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

The west London side have the lure of Champions League football to attract potential new signings this summer after their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

