Sky Sports reporter: Chelsea FC in talks to sign France Under-21 international

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are in talks to sign France Under-21 defender Malang Sarr, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The west London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of further signings this summer after having completed deals for both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech so far.

Sarr, 21, is a free agent after his contract with Nice ran out this summer, and according to Solhekol, the Blues are keen on a move to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The defender made 19 appearances in Ligue 1 for Nice last season before his contract ran out, and Solhekol claims that the west London side would send him straight out on loan if they do conclude a deal to sign him this summer.

Posting an update on his Twitter account, Sky Sports News reporter Solhekol said: “Chelsea in talks to sign France U21 centre back Malang Sarr. He’s a free agent after his Nice contract ran out this summer. If Chelsea sign him they will send him out on loan.”

Sarr – who is of Senegalese descent – has made a total of 102 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice over the last four seasons, scoring three goals.

Chelsea FC will be able to offer their summer signings Champions League football next season, with the Blues having finished in fourth place in the Premier League table in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

The west London side missed out on a trophy last term, however, after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich and were beaten 2-1 by London rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final at the start of August.

Chelsea FC will begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

The Blues will then take on Liverpool FC, West Brom, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Manchester United in their following games.

