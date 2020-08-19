Pat Nevin rates Christian Pulisic’s first season at Chelsea FC

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Pat Nevin believes that Christian Pulisic has demonstrated that he has what it takes to become a Chelsea FC star in the coming seasons.

The USA international enjoyed a solid first season with the Blues after linking up with the west London club following his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Pulisic produced a number of impressive performances during the campaign and he particularly caught the eye in the second half of the season following the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-year-old ended up with nine goals and four assists to his name from 25 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring four times and making two assists in his most recent 10 outings for the Blues.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin says he has been impressed by what he has seen from Pulisic this season and is expecting even more from him in the coming seasons.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “There were moments when Christian Pulisic looked like he might run away with the Player of the Year trophy.

“At times he was looking like our most potent scorer as well as creator. Chelsea fans will soon tire of comparing him with Eden Hazard, which is unfair on him, but they also know that for raw talent, match intelligence and searing pace as well as an eye for goal, at 21 years old he could be one of the most important players for this club over the next five to 10 years.

“But did he do enough to win the trophy this season? Well that is down to those who vote, but he will certainly tempt a few to put the proverbial X next to his name.”

Chelsea FC will play in the Champions League next season after they finished fourth in the Premier League table in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

