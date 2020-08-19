Pat Nevin rates Christian Pulisic’s first season at Chelsea FC

Pat Nevin was impressed by Christian Pulisic's first campaign at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 19 August 2020, 07:00 UK
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Pat Nevin believes that Christian Pulisic has demonstrated that he has what it takes to become a Chelsea FC star in the coming seasons.

The USA international enjoyed a solid first season with the Blues after linking up with the west London club following his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Pulisic produced a number of impressive performances during the campaign and he particularly caught the eye in the second half of the season following the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-year-old ended up with nine goals and four assists to his name from 25 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring four times and making two assists in his most recent 10 outings for the Blues.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin says he has been impressed by what he has seen from Pulisic this season and is expecting even more from him in the coming seasons.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “There were moments when Christian Pulisic looked like he might run away with the Player of the Year trophy.

“At times he was looking like our most potent scorer as well as creator. Chelsea fans will soon tire of comparing him with Eden Hazard, which is unfair on him, but they also know that for raw talent, match intelligence and searing pace as well as an eye for goal, at 21 years old he could be one of the most important players for this club over the next five to 10 years.

“But did he do enough to win the trophy this season? Well that is down to those who vote, but he will certainly tempt a few to put the proverbial X next to his name.”

Chelsea FC will play in the Champions League next season after they finished fourth in the Premier League table in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Sky Sports reporter delivers fresh Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC could sign 29-year-old Brazilian in cut-price deal – report
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal close to signing 22-year-old and agreeing Aubameyang deal – report
Frank Lampard
Sky Sports reporter: Chelsea FC remain interested in signing 23-year-old
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC to continue to push for deal to sign 26-year-old – report
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes names the one signing Man United need to make
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Djokovic, Nadal and Thiem qualify for very different Nitto ATP Finals in last O2 visit
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes names the one signing Man United need to make
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Man United summer signings
ScoopDragon Football News Network