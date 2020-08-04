Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Danny Mills has urged Chelsea FC to consider a move to sign goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley this summer.

The Blues are likely to be linked with a number of players in the coming weeks and months as Frank Lampard prepares for his second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future at Stamford Bridge has been a talking point over the last few weeks after a dip in form caused him to be dropped by Lampard for Chelsea FC’s recent games.

Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing Pope from Burnley this summer as the Blues look to strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of next season.

The English shot-stopper played in every Premier League game for Burnley this season and kept 15 clean sheets for Sean Dyche’s men in the English top flight.

Now, Mills has stated his belief that Pope would be a great signing for Chelsea FC as Lampard looks to strengthen his goalkeeping options ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Mills said: “I think Pope is ready to be a goalkeeper at an elite club.

“There will always be people that question his distribution but hang on a minute, he has never been asked to play that way so we do not know if it is a massive issue or not.

“I do not buy into that. He can certainly adapt.

“Chelsea are not buying Nick Pope for the future, they are buying Nick Pope for now. If they want to go and challenge next season they need a goalkeeper now.

“That is what Liverpool did with Alisson. They did not wait for some kid, they addressed the situation.”

Chelsea FC are currently dusting themselves down after they suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Blues, who finished in fourth place in the Premier League table in Lampard’s first campaign in charge, will return to Champions League action on Saturday when they take on Bayern Munich in the return leg of their round of 16 clash, after having lost the first leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

