Christian Pulisic delivers update for Chelsea FC fans after Arsenal defeat

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has taken to social media to insist that he will be back in “no time” after he suffered an injury during Chelsea FC’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The USA international scored Chelsea FC’s opening goal at Wembley to put the Blues ahead early on, but two strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed the victory for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Pulisic limped off early on in the second half of the FA Cup final clash after pulling up with a suspected hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form for Frank Lampard’s men in recent weeks and the playmaker has been a regular fixture in the Blues first team.

Now, Pulisic has taken to social media to move to allay fears about his lay-off by insisting that he is aiming to make a swift recovery.

Pulisic posted a photo from Saturday’s game on his personal Instagram account and wrote the caption: “Gave it everything we had. Wasn’t our day.. thank you guys for your support I’ll be back in no time 🙏🏽 @chelseafc.”

Pulisic has been one of Chelsea FC’s top players since the return of English top-flight football back in June.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has scored nine goals and made four assists in 25 Premier League games for the Blues in his first campaign in England after joining the west London club last summer.

Pulisic had been out injured back in January but he made his return to action in June and scored five goals and made two assists in all competitions for Frank Lampard’s men to help them to wrap up a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Saturday when they take on Bayern Munich in the return leg of their round of 16 clash.

