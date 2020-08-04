Christian Pulisic rates new Chelsea FC signing Timo Werner

Christian Pulisic admits he has been impressed by what he has seen of Timo Werner in Chelsea FC training

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 5 August 2020, 00:15 UK
Timo Werner
Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Christian Pulisic has revealed that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Timo Werner in Chelsea FC training in recent days.

The German attacking midfielder has been settling into life at Cobham after having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig earlier this summer as the west London side strengthened their attacking options ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

Werner was in superb form for Leipzig last season and scored an impressive 28 goals and made eight assists in 34 league games for the German side before his switch to Stamford Bridge was confirmed.

The 24-year-old has now linked up with his Chelsea FC team-mates as the Blues turn their attentions towards the new season and their second campaign under Lampard.

Pulisic has been training with Werner for the Blues in recent days and he admits that the Germany international has already made a positive impression in training at Cobham.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Pulisic said of Werner: “He’s a very dangerous player.

“I think he has some similar qualities to me and some of the attacking guys we have.

“He’s obviously very quick and very good in front of goal. ‘He seems like a very humble guy. He wants to come in and wants to work

“Playing against him has been a great experience and it’s going to be nice to have him on my team as well. So I’m definitely looking forward to that.”

Pulisic is set for a spell on the sidelines after he suffered a hamstring injury early in the second half of Chelsea FC’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The USA international had been in good form for the Blues following the return of the Premier League in June, but he now looks set to sit out Chelsea FC’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

