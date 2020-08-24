‘He’s very underrrated’: Louis Saha defends Chelsea FC star

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Louis Saha believes that Olivier Giroud is “underrated” and is backing the striker to be a key player for Chelsea FC once again next season.

The French forward struggled to hold down a spot in the Chelsea FC team in the first part of the campaign but enjoyed a more regular run in the side following the return of the Premier League after the enforced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old ended up scoring eight goals in 18 Premier League games for Chelsea FC and he played a key role in helping the Blues to finish in fourth place in the table and book their spot in next season’s Champions League.

Giroud will have to compete with the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack next season after the Blues moved quickly to bolster their squad with new signings.

However, former Manchester United striker Saha feels that Giroud will not be concerned about the Blues’ transfer business and he has underlined his belief that the former Arsenal forward does not get enough of the credit he deserves.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Saha said: “Olivier Giroud is a very tough cookie and he will not worry too much about the arrival of Timo Werner at Chelsea.

“Giroud wants to score and he wants to help his team-mates. He is a competitor and wherever he is, he will always perform.

“Giroud is very motivated and I’m sure that next year we will hear about him again.”

Saha continued: “I think he is very underrated.

“He was criticised when he arrived at Arsenal because people would compare him to stylish players like Thierry Henry or Dennis Bergkamp, but he’s a different player and he scores goals for every club he plays for.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

After that, Frank Lampard’s men will take on Liverpool FC, West Brom and Crystal Palace as they look to make a strong start to the new season.

