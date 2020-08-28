Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC could not turn down the chance to sign Malang Sarr on a free transfer this summer, according to club director Marina Granovskaia.

The Blues announced on Thursday that they had agreed a deal to bring the 21-year-old defender to Stamford Bridge this summer after his contract at Nice expired.

He will be sent out on loan for next season before returning to Stamford Bridge to fight for a first-team spot next summer.

Sarr, who primarily plays in central defence and is left-footed, played for his local side Nice since he was five years old and became a regular in their first team at the age of 17.

The west London side had been linked with a move to sign Sarr in recent days and Chelsea FC chief Granovskaia has now explained why the Blues opted to sign him on a five-year contract.

“The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss,” said Granovskaia, speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website.

“He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea.

“We are very happy to welcome him to the club today.”

Sarr – who made 119 appearances and scored three goals for Nice – is eligible to play for Senegal due his parents but he has represented France from Under-16 to Under-21 levels and captained their Under-18s.

Chelsea FC have been busy in the summer transfer window, with Sarr the fourth arrival at Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

The Blues also wrapped up deals for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell as Frank Lampard prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC then confirmed the signing of Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer on Friday.

The west London side will begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

