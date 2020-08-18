Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC remain interested in a deal to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Blues are thought to be on the lookout for a number of further potential new signings this summer as Frank Lampard prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea FC having already bolstered their attacking options by securing deals to land both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner this summer, attentions are now turning towards potential recruits at the other end of the pitch.

Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing left-back Chilwell from Leicester City this summer as Lampard looks to restructure his back-line ahead of next season.

Chilwell, 23, has caught the eye with his impressive recent performances for Leicester City, with the defender having scored three goals and made three assists in 27 Premier League games for the Foxes last season.

According to respected reporter Solhekol, Chilwell remains Chelsea FC’s number one target at left-back this summer, and there could be developments about a potential move to Stamford Bridge this week.

The Sky Sports News reporter also revealed that Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico could be an alternative option for Chilwell in the summer transfer window.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Solhekol said: “It is no secret that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants to sign a new left-back and his No 1 target is Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell.

“Leicester showed last summer they will not let their players leave for anything less than top dollar when Manchester United had to pay £80m for Harry Maguire.

“Leicester are under no pressure to sell because Chilwell is under contract until 2024, but the situation could change if he asks to leave.

“Chelsea can offer Chilwell Champions League football and if he moves he would automatically become Lampard’s first choice left-back at Stamford Bridge.

“We are told to look out for developments this week. If a move for Chilwell cannot be agreed then another target, Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico, is available for less than half the price.

“Lampard is not convinced by the left-backs he currently has in his squad and Emerson Palmieri is set to move to Inter Milan after they finish their Europa League campaign.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League last season as they booked their place int he Champions League for next term.

