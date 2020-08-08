Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Frank Lampard has some doubts about Tammy Abraham’s ability to cut it at the top level for Chelsea FC, according to reports.

Website Football Insider is quoting an unnamed source claiming that the Chelsea FC manager is not convinced that the English forward has what it takes to consistently deliver in the top competitions for the west London side.

The same story claims that it is these concerns that have so far prevented Abraham from agreeing to a new contract at Stamford Bridge – despite “extensive” talks between the two parties.

According to the article, Abraham believes that he has done enough this season to prove that he should be earning more than his £120,000-a-week team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi.

However, the same story says that the Chelsea FC hierarchy are not entirely convinced that they should hand such vast sums to a player they are not fully convinced by.

The 22-year-old’s current contract at Stamford Bridge is due to run until 2023 after activating the one-year extension in his deal by reaching a set number of goals and games this season, says the story.

Abraham has been a fairly regular fixture in the Chelsea FC first team this season, with the England international having scored 17 goals and made four assists in all competitions for Lampard’s men.

The striker netted 15 times in the Premier League for the west London side to help Chelsea FC finish fourth in the table and secure their place in the Champions League for next season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are currently preparing for their Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich on Saturday night, after having lost the first leg of their quarter-final tie 3-0 at Stamford Bridge back in February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip