Tammy Abraham makes honest admission about summer Chelsea FC signings

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham has admitted that he will need to raise his game at Chelsea FC following the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

The west London club have already been busy in the summer transfer window, with the Blues having concluded deals for Werner and Ziyech early on as Frank Lampard moved quickly to strengthen his attacking options ahead of next season.

Chelsea FC are also being linked with a move to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer as Lampard looks to further bolster his options in attack ahead of his second campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The arrival of the new signings at Stamford Bridge will present fresh competition for the likes of Abraham at the club next season.

However, the striker has insisted that fierce competition for places is part and parcel of being a Chelsea FC player.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Abraham said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better season.

“I have had a few niggles here and there, but I have come out stronger and now I have to build myself for next season and start well and end well. That’s my aim. I have to raise my bar and go again.

“This is Chelsea Football Club. There is always going to be high standards and competition. I have to fight for my spot, it’s never going to come easy.

“It never came easy at the start of this season, but I worked my way into the team and that’s what I have got to keep doing.”

Abraham enjoyed a positive season under Lampard this term, with the 22-year-old having scored 15 goals and made three assists in 34 Premier League appearances for the west London side.

The England international also scored three goals and made one assist in the Champions League for the Blues before they were dumped out by Bayern Munich at the weekend.

