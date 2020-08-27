Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are right to pursue a move to sign Thiago Silva this summer, according to Craig Burley.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a deal to bring the free agent to Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his defensive options.

Silva is a free agent after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired this summer, and reports in the British media have suggested that the Blues are close to completing a deal to land the experienced Brazilian defender.

Lampard is believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as he prepares his Chelsea FC team for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Burley feels that the Blues are wise to pursue a move to sign the veteran defender to add some much-needed experience to their back-line.

Speaking to ESPN FC, as quoted by Metro, Burley said: “The guy can defend.

“He’s just been part of a team that’s got to the Champions League final and lost to the best team on the planet at the moment in Bayern Munich.

“We’ve talked about the centre-half position, all the other guys are out there chasing the top players as well so you’ve got to get in there quick, make a decision, make an offer, sort that position out and worry about it in 12-18 months’ time about filling it again.

“You can’t sit on your backside and watch him go somewhere else and then start looking about for other centre halves of that quality and experience, because there aren’t many out there.

“It makes sense for me. It’s not ideal signing a [soon to be] 36-year-old, but it’s a fit 36-year-old who’s got good character, good experience and can still play.”

Silva played a key role for PSG as he helped them to win the Ligue 1 title last season.

Chelsea FC have already bolstered their attacking options this summer with the additions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

The Blues will compete in the Champions League once again next season after Lampard led the west London side to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September, before clashes against Liverpool FC, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

