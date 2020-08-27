Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Thiago Silva is poised to undergo a medical with Chelsea FC on Thursday as the Blues close in on the signing of the Brazilian defender on a free transfer, according to reports.

Sky Sports is reporting that the experienced defender is due to undergo medical checks ahead of his proposed move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Silva is a free agent after his contract with PSG expired at the end of last season, and according to the same story, the “finishing touches” to an offer have been agreed by Chelsea FC and the player in recent days.

The 35-year-old defender’s proposed transfer to Chelsea FC comes despite the fact that PSG have made some last-ditch efforts to try and get him to commit to a new deal in the French capital, according to the story.

Silva would bring a wealth of experience to the Chelsea FC back-line, with the defender having won seven Ligue 1 titles during his stint with PSG.

He played a key role for PSG last season as he helped them to win the Ligue 1 title, but could not prevent them from suffering a disappointing 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final last weekend.

The Blues still have plenty of time to complete further signings this summer, with the transfer window set to run until early October.

Frank Lampard is currently preparing for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge after having led the Blues to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last weekend.

The west London side will commence their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

