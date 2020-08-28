Rivaldo reacts to reports of Chelsea FC signing Brazilian defender

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Rivaldo believes that Thiago Silva would be a great signing for Chelsea FC as the defender continues to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are believed to be on the lookout for a number of further signings this summer despite having already added a number of high-profile names to their squad ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

Chelsea FC have already landed Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ismaila Sarr and Ben Chilwell this summer, and they are also being linked with a move to sign free agent Silva after his contract with PSG expired this summer.

Silva has been a consistent performer for PSG over the last few seasons and he helped them to win the Ligue 1 title and reach the Champions League final last term.

Former Brazil international Rivaldo believes that the 35-year-old would be an excellent signing for Chelsea FC this summer and reckons that he can help to add some much-needed experience to the Blues’ back-line.

Speaking in an interview with Betfair, as quoted by Goal, Rivaldo said: “At 35, Thiago Silva will sign for two seasons with Chelsea and I’m confident that he will do a great job there, as he is a great centre back with excellent positioning and vast experience of world football.

“I think he still comes with plenty to offer. I’d back him to produce a good football in the Premier League and should be a commanding voice in Frank Lampard’s otherwise young squad.

“Nowadays, many players extend their careers until their late-thirties and Silva is a good example of that, as I was in my time.

“If you keep yourself in good physical condition you can easily play at the highest level until 36, 37 years old.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

They will then take on Liverpool FC, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Southampton as they look to make a positive start to the new campaign.

The Blues will be aiming to try and challenge for the Premier League title under Lampard this season after they ended up in fourth place and without a trophy last term.

